Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $622.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

