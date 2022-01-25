Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 166,202 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

