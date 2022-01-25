Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

