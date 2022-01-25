Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669,664 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 4.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $246,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,672,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $234,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 260,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 38,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,713. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

