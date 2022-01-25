Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Acquires $899,000.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75.

Graphite Bio stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 12,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,374,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,863,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

