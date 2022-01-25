Graviton (GTON) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $45,001.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

