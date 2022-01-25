Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0028 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $969,415.64 and approximately $694.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

