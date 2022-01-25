Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Down 1%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 109,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 78,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

