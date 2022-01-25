Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

