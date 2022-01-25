Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

