GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 27,835 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

