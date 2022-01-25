GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,254 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

