Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 8.5%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.58 ($30.20) and last traded at €26.71 ($30.35). 103,584 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.19 ($33.17).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

