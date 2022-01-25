Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 7%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 17,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 410,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

