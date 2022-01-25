Gridcoin (GRC) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $12,222.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,646,461 coins and its circulating supply is 401,993,429 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
