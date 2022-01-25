Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.