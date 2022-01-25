Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Grin has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,197,440 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

