Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
