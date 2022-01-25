Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

