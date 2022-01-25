Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.40. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 76,174 shares changing hands.

About Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

