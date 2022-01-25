Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.