Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
