Gulden (NLG) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $5,180.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00292713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,183,644 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

