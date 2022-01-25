GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. GXChain has a market cap of $105.63 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000253 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,932,108 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

