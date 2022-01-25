Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.65.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

