Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 1,124,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas now owns 338,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.