Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,793,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $156.74 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

