Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after buying an additional 348,363 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,786. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

