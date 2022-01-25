Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 59,290 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. 16,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

