Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,353 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.22. 59,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,046. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock worth $3,885,362 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

