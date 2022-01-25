Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.36. 24,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,447. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.