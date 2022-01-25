Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $21.48 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $38.47 on Tuesday, hitting $2,568.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,870.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2,827.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

