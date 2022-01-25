Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 59.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 942,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,068 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,175. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.