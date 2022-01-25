Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $37.79 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,354 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Albemarle worth $37,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.88. 8,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

