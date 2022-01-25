Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $70.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $47.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,568.35. 38,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,861.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,808.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

