Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $78.43 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of IQVIA worth $78,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.14. 8,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,278. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.19. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.