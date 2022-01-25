Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 259,890 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,890 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 1.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Vertiv worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 47.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VRT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,222. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

