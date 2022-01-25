Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

