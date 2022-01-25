Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.70) to GBX 1,315 ($17.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.