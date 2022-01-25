Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $460.94

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.94 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.46). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.64), with a volume of 175,282 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

