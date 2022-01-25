Hathor Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $158.99 million and $10.28 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 901,748,592 coins and its circulating supply is 225,803,592 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.