Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €215.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €215.00 ($244.32) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.88 ($200.99).

ETR:AFX traded down €7.90 ($8.98) on Tuesday, reaching €134.15 ($152.44). The stock had a trading volume of 158,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of €172.86 and a 200 day moving average of €177.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.78. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

