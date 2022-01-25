Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €117.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.75 ($116.76).

FRA:KGX traded down €4.60 ($5.23) on Tuesday, hitting €81.48 ($92.59). The stock had a trading volume of 342,300 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.22. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

