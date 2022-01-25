Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 1,311,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

