HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $51,780,696,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

