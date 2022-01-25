Head to Head Comparison: Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magellan Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners 2 10 2 0 2.00 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners $2.43 billion 4.18 $816.97 million $4.15 11.45 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.49 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners 36.31% 44.78% 12.02% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system. The Crude Oil segment comprises of crude oil pipelines, splitter and storage facilities which are used for contract storage. The Marine Storage segment includes marine terminals located along coastal waterways. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

