Head to Head Contrast: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 124.36 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absci and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.98%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.58%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Science 37.

Summary

Absci beats Science 37 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

