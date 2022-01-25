Head to Head Contrast: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares OP Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.86 $13.13 million $1.54 7.92 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 8.65 $506.60 million $8.28 13.36

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $123.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54% Western Alliance Bancorporation 46.41% 22.40% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats OP Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

