Head-To-Head Review: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74% Acorda Therapeutics -0.26% -0.17% -0.06%

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Acorda Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 16,058.70 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -5.81 Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.14 -$99.59 million $1.57 1.21

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.44%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

