Head to Head Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and U.S. Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.51 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.72 U.S. Well Services $244.01 million 0.22 -$229.34 million ($3.86) -0.27

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Well Services. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Well Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expro Group and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 U.S. Well Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% U.S. Well Services -29.69% N/A -16.06%

Summary

Expro Group beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc. engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

