Head to Head Survey: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) vs. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.54, meaning that its share price is 654% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.65 $700.41 million $5.15 3.93

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Technology Solutions and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

