Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

